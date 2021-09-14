Watch: Got a ticket for the Edinburgh Playhouse? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of your visit
Some 545 days after it last entertained an audience, the Edinburgh Playhouse welcomed theatre-goers back today with a special lunchtime relaunch, hosted by theatre director Colin Marr and Marketing Manager Pamela Aldred.
Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article
While The Playhouse reopens tonight with the first performance of a week-long run of Dolly Parton’s rip-roaring musical 9 to 5, starring Starring Louise Redknapp, those attending the launch event were given a taste of what expect in the coming weeks as it welcomes audiences back with smash hit titles such as Chicago, Bat Out of Hell and Blood Brothers.
For comedy fans there’s Jason Manford, Alan Carr and Alan Partridge to look forward to while music lovers have the likes of Steve Hackett, Marti Pellow and Jane McDonald heading to the Greenside Place venue.
Whatever you’re going to see, there are things you need to know about attending The Playhouse in the ‘new normal’, here Pam Aldred takes us through what you can expect when returning for a night at the theatre.