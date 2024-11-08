Hallowe’en may be over for another year but we couldn’t let this video go unwatched.

There was certainly a spooky feel to the Strictly Dance Fitness Class run by Diane Inglis on October 31.

Diane’s dance studio in East Bridge Street was decked out for the scariest time of the year and those attending her class were certainly getting in the spirit.

Costumes were worn as they strutted their stuff around the studio to suitably spooky songs for this time of year.

Looks like they had a lot of fun!