Watch: Falkirk primary school shivers the timbers with leaving day sea shanty
The last day of term is emotional for everyone – especially primary sevens – and one school has put all their feelings into a song that would be the envy of Scottish sea shanty king Nathan Evans.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 3:25 pm
Updated
Friday, 25th June 2021, 3:25 pm
Camelon’s mariner connection gave the outgoing P7s at Easter Carmuirs Primary School all the inspiration they needed to sing their Leaver’s Song.
“This is the Leaver’s Song – The summer’s here and we’re moving on – Just time for a singalong – We’ll take our leave and go”.