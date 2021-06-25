Watch: Falkirk primary school shivers the timbers with leaving day sea shanty

The last day of term is emotional for everyone – especially primary sevens – and one school has put all their feelings into a song that would be the envy of Scottish sea shanty king Nathan Evans.

By James Trimble
Camelon’s mariner connection gave the outgoing P7s at Easter Carmuirs Primary School all the inspiration they needed to sing their Leaver’s Song.

“This is the Leaver’s Song – The summer’s here and we’re moving on – Just time for a singalong – We’ll take our leave and go”.

P7s at Easter Carmuirs Primary School belt their rendition of the Leaver's Song sea shanty

