Watch: Dancers throw down some shapes in the shadow of Falkirk's Kelpies

Room 2 Manoeuvre are in the middle of a national tour of Scotland with their show City Breakz, a dance-based commentary on space, place and identity.

Blending hip hop, physical theatre and contemporary dance, backed by music and sound design from The Reverse Engineer (AKA Dave House), City Breakz seeks to bring the true spirit of hip hop to audiences across the country in a wholly unique performance.

Room 2 Manoeuvre hip hop dancers throw down some shapes on the shadow of the Kelpies

They brought their high energy show to Falkirk town centre on Tuesday and then followed this up with another belter at Helix Park on Wednesday.

Over the two days each performer, armed with a patch of linoleum and a sound system, popped up and hip hopped in unexpected locations for a series of solo roaming performances before coming together for one big final performance.

