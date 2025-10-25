Watch: Chas and Jimmy were At the Fitba to see Falkirk take on Dundee

Two big comeback wins in a row and a wonder goal from Connor ‘Maradona’ – there was lots for the lads to be happy about this week.

Dundee were flying high after their victory over the not-so-mighty-at-the moment Celtic, while the Bairns were on cloud nine after their comeback win against chronic one-halfers Motherwell.

Despite going one goal down after having the majority of the possession in the first half, Falkirk once again proved they can erase 1-0 deficits after some half-time words of wisdom from John McGlynn.