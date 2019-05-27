Watch as JCB leads the way to give Roy the send off he wanted

A Tamfourhill man’s funeral procession was led by a JCB digger to mark his many happy years of skilfully operating similar machinery.

Roy Charles Thatcher sadly died at his house in Carrick Way on Wednesday, May 15 at the age of 80.

The retired heavy plant operator – who was said by daughter Valerie to be so skilled he could make the machinery “dance” – was laid to rest at Falkirk Crematorium earlier today.

The respect Roy, who was originally from Somerset, earned in the industry led a local firm to kindly supply a JCB digger to lead the funeral procession from Tamfourhill to the Camelon cemetery.

Signs stating “RIP Roy” and “In Loving Memory of Roy ‘Star Rover’” were emblazoned on the cab and bucket section of the digger.

Present at the request of Roy’s family, Falkirk Herald photographer captured the moment in pictures and on video.