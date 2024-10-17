Watch as families come together for Baby Loss Awareness event at The Kelpies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An event to bring together bereaved parents was once again held at the Helix Park on Tueday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marked Baby Loss Awareness Day on October 15 and also saw The Kelpies lit up pink and blue on the day.

Helping to organise the event which has become a regular feature was Kellie Cunningham of Denny, along with Forth Valley SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People were invited to write the names of lost infants on ribbons to be displayed in front of The Kelpies before lighting a candle.

People of all ages came together at The Kelpies to mark Baby Loss Awareness Day at The Kelpies. Pic: Michael Gillen

Around the world at 7pm on October 15 people light candles to remember little ones lost too soon in pregnancy, childbirth and infancy.

Forth Valley Off Duty Nurses Choir also sang while a piper played and there were readings.