Watch as families come together for Baby Loss Awareness event at The Kelpies

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 17th Oct 2024, 09:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An event to bring together bereaved parents was once again held at the Helix Park on Tueday.

It marked Baby Loss Awareness Day on October 15 and also saw The Kelpies lit up pink and blue on the day.

Helping to organise the event which has become a regular feature was Kellie Cunningham of Denny, along with Forth Valley SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People were invited to write the names of lost infants on ribbons to be displayed in front of The Kelpies before lighting a candle.

People of all ages came together at The Kelpies to mark Baby Loss Awareness Day at The Kelpies. Pic: Michael GillenPeople of all ages came together at The Kelpies to mark Baby Loss Awareness Day at The Kelpies. Pic: Michael Gillen
People of all ages came together at The Kelpies to mark Baby Loss Awareness Day at The Kelpies. Pic: Michael Gillen

Around the world at 7pm on October 15 people light candles to remember little ones lost too soon in pregnancy, childbirth and infancy.

Forth Valley Off Duty Nurses Choir also sang while a piper played and there were readings.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice