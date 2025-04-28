Watch as Falkirk clubbers enjoy daytime dancing with Martin Kemp

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 28th Apr 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 13:28 BST
Around 1000 people turned up for a “daytime dance” with 80s star Martin Kemp.

The former Spandau Ballet member was on the decks at XOXO in Falkirk’s Princes Street – and the crowd of mainly women loved every minute of his appearance.

The organisers billed the event as Daytime Dancing for Over 30s – the Ultimate Daytime Party with Martin Kemp.

They promised “non-stop classics and feel good hits” in a “lively atmosphere” and that’s exactly what the appreciative crowd got on Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Daytime Dancing at Falkirk's XOXO as Martin Kemp brought his Back to the 80's DJ set to the appreciative crowd. Pic: Michael GillenDaytime Dancing at Falkirk's XOXO as Martin Kemp brought his Back to the 80's DJ set to the appreciative crowd. Pic: Michael Gillen
Daytime Dancing at Falkirk's XOXO as Martin Kemp brought his Back to the 80's DJ set to the appreciative crowd. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Spandau Ballet bass player, who was in the band with brother Gary, then went on to star as Steve Owen in Eastenders.

He has also appeared on TV with his son Roman and wife, Shirley, a former backing dancer with Wham.

Enjoy our video and look out for our picture galleries from the event which have still to come.

