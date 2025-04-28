Watch as Falkirk clubbers enjoy daytime dancing with Martin Kemp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Around 1000 people turned up for a “daytime dance” with 80s star Martin Kemp.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Spandau Ballet member was on the decks at XOXO in Falkirk’s Princes Street – and the crowd of mainly women loved every minute of his appearance.

The organisers billed the event as Daytime Dancing for Over 30s – the Ultimate Daytime Party with Martin Kemp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They promised “non-stop classics and feel good hits” in a “lively atmosphere” and that’s exactly what the appreciative crowd got on Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Daytime Dancing at Falkirk's XOXO as Martin Kemp brought his Back to the 80's DJ set to the appreciative crowd. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Spandau Ballet bass player, who was in the band with brother Gary, then went on to star as Steve Owen in Eastenders.

He has also appeared on TV with his son Roman and wife, Shirley, a former backing dancer with Wham.

Enjoy our video and look out for our picture galleries from the event which have still to come.