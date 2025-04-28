Watch as Falkirk clubbers enjoy daytime dancing with Martin Kemp
The former Spandau Ballet member was on the decks at XOXO in Falkirk’s Princes Street – and the crowd of mainly women loved every minute of his appearance.
The organisers billed the event as Daytime Dancing for Over 30s – the Ultimate Daytime Party with Martin Kemp.
They promised “non-stop classics and feel good hits” in a “lively atmosphere” and that’s exactly what the appreciative crowd got on Saturday afternoon and early evening.
The Spandau Ballet bass player, who was in the band with brother Gary, then went on to star as Steve Owen in Eastenders.
He has also appeared on TV with his son Roman and wife, Shirley, a former backing dancer with Wham.
