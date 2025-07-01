Watch: All the colour and fun from Bo'ness Children's Fair 2025
Bo’ness Fair may be over for another year … but the memories of a great day live on.
Let’s forget that the weather wasn’t too kind and instead remember the wonderful ceremony when Queen Sophie Rutherford was crowned in Glebe Park, the colourful costumes, the wonderful presentees and all the folk who turned out to support this wonderful event.
You’ve already looked at the photographs from the big day but now here’s your chance to watch our video of Bo’ness Fair Children’s Fair 2025.
Enjoy.
