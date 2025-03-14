Warriors team up with Scot Baby Box Appeal - and you can help too

A football club is teaming up with a charity which provides support for families of babies and toddlers in need.

The Scot Baby Box Appeal is delighted for the support from Stenhousemuir FC who have agreed to host a charity collection for them ahead of their game against Montrose on Saturday, March 29.

Club supporters also have the chance to donate items all week, Monday, March 24 to Friday, March 28 by dropping off items at the main reception from 10am to 4pm. A donation station will also be available outside the ground before the game, as well as cash donations ahead of kick off.

The Scot Baby Box Appeal started three years ago as Preloved Scottish Baby Boxes for Ukraine when the war in Ukraine began. The initial aim was to try and gather 50 – 100 baby boxes, refill them with pre-loved items and send them out to those in need.

Since that date they have grown bigger and quicker than ever imagined and are now a registered charity with over 12,000 baby boxes and 2000 toddler boxes delivered, along with defender boxes, adult and children’s clothing, food, medical aid, prams, wheelchairs, generators and more out the people of Ukraine who desperately need it.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Unfortunately, three years on, this aid is still very much needed for Ukrainians still living in their home country and those who are displaced in other countries.”

While, the main charity is based in Coatbridge, there is also a local Larbert hub based at Unit 6, McIntyre Avenue, Kinnaird Village just along from Sainsbury’s. The local team also have worked alongside Falkirk Council’s resettlement team to help refugees settle into our communities and also work in partnership with various groups helping the local community.

The team in Larbert focus on toddler and defender boxes while baby boxes are filled at Coatbridge.

Run by volunteers, the aim is to send out lorries filled with aid four times per year which costs up to £4500 depending on the final destination. They also works with other charity partners and have space on vans and lorries going out to Ukraine on a regular basis throughout the year.

The Larbert team are looking for a host of essentials to fit in their toddler and defender boxes, including pre-loved, clean clothes and lightweight jackets from six months to four years of age, small pre-loved toys in good condition for six months to four years, pre-loved children’s books in good condition (mainly books with lots of pictures due to the language difference), underwear & socks for ages six months to four years, colouring books and crayons/craft sets.

Items for defender boxes to go to the soldiers fighting against the Russin invasion, include insulated travel mugs, small torches and batteries, warm socks, emergency blankets, lip balm, small packets of instant food such as Mug Shots and Cup a Soup, Kendal mint cake, whistles, and coffee/malted drinks sachets.

The spokesperson added: “The team will also accept donations for baby boxes including your used Scottish government baby box, nappies, wipes, top to toe and baby lotion, nappy cream, sponges, foldable changing mats, vests, clothing, sanitary towels, breast pads, bottles, dummies, baby towels, blankets and sleeping bags.

"Thank you to all supporters who are able to help with this appeal. Please consider donating the items you no longer need or use to the Scot Baby Box Appeal – it is invaluable and very much appreciated.”