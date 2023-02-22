Rogue traders have been trying their luck in the Bonnybridge area recently

Falkirk Council’s Trading Standards team is aware of traders cold-calling households claiming to be from a scaffolding company the council is using for roof repairs.

Residents are told they have to pay the £100 bill as the council is not covering the costs.

It is thought the bogus workers could easily be working in neighbouring or other communities across the Falkirk Council area.

Residents should follow the steps below to help avoid doorstep crime:

- Be on guard if someone turns up unexpectedly.

- Keep front and back doors locked.

- Use the door viewer or nearby window before answering the door.

- Fit a door chain or bar – use it and keep it on when talking to callers at the door.

- If you’re not sure, don’t answer the door.

- Don’t feel embarrassed – genuine callers expect you to be careful.

- Only let callers in if they have an appointment and you have confirmed they are genuine.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson added: “Always ask for identification badges of anyone you answer the door to, but don’t rely on them. Identity cards can be faked – phone the company to verify their identity.

“Some companies offer a password system. Ask your utility providers if this can be used and if you have a password with a company make sure the caller uses it.

“Never let people try to persuade you to let them into your home even if they are asking for help – they may not be genuine. If someone is persistent, ask them to call at another time and arrange for a friend or family member to be with you.

“Never agree to pay for goods or give money to strangers who arrive at your door. Don’t keep large amounts of money in your home. Remember, it’s your home. There’s no reason why anyone should ever enter your home against your wishes.”