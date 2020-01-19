Warning to householders over fire danger batteries

Don’t put lithium-ion batteries in wheelie bins - or you could be unwittingly starting a fire.

That’s the message from West Lothian Council at a time when increasing numbers of electrical items now contain these batteries, from children’s toys to alarms, laptops, eletric toothbrushes and e-cigarettes.

The council warns: “If damaged these batteries can project a shaft of flame which can lead to fires.

“Householders are asked to take extra care when disposing of these items in particular, and ensure they are not placed in any wheeled bins for collection.

“This could lead to potentially dangerous fires in a refuse collection vehicle or waste transfer facility”.

In 2018-19, 27 per cent of the 728 waste fires reported by the Environmental Services Association (ESA) were attributed to lithium-ion batteries.

Portable batteries, such as AA or AAA, can also be disposed of at recycling centres, in the appropriate battery container, with a number of local retailers now also hosting battery recycling points as well.

For further information, visit https://news.westlothian.gov.uk/article/48968/Warning-over-waste-electrical-items-disposal?fbclid=IwAR298DDxFf4rVC5zDHiPDZ8Ba54_Y4WVW7j5TZ8gs3T2cLAwXidwy0Z9bSE