Warning to Grangemouth residents as new Ineos energy plant parts arrive

An Ineos spokesperson said: “Three large pieces of equipment will be transported from Grangemouth docks to our site over next three weekends – the first will be on Sunday, June 17.

"Road traffic management and signage will be in place to facilitate this. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The warning comes after it was reported Ineos had put construction of the £350 million new energy plant on hold.

Ineos has warned residents over the imminent arrival of large parts of its new energy plant

At the time Ineos stated: “As things stand the project is still planned. World events such as COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and the significant increase in gas prices have led to a review of the timeline which is ongoing at the moment.”