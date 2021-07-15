Warning to Falkirk residents to 'respect the great outdoors' this heatwave weekend

Agencies including NatureScot, VisitScotland Forestry and Land Scotland, Scottish Water and the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs national parks have thanked the public for caring for the country’s most beautiful locations this summer.

And, with a heatwave forecast for Saturday and Sunday, people are being urged to “keep up the good work” and follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code when out and about.

People are being asked to have respect for the great outdoors this heatwave weekend

NatureScot deputy director Eileen Stuart said: “Our National Nature Reserves have been extremely busy again this summer and it’s great to see so many people enjoying the outdoors and connecting with nature.

“While we have experienced isolated incidents of anti-social behaviour and wildlife disturbance, we’re pleased to say that the vast majority of people are behaving responsibly as they enjoy their visits. With a heatwave on the horizon, we hope that will continue as we head into the busiest part of the year.”

Kenny Auld, head of visitor services at Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “Lots of people will be planning to get out and about this weekend and we are lucky in Scotland to have so many outstanding options right on our doorstep.

“National Park Rangers will be on the ground engaging with visitors and providing information on how they can enjoy their visit while respecting the environment, communities and wildlife here in the National Park.

"Our top tip is to plan ahead – check the live car park updates on our website, bring a bag so you can take your litter away and think about where your nearest toilets will be.”

VisitScotland director of marketin Vicki Miller added: “We’ve seen a fantastic reaction to the Responsible Tourism campaign, both through VisitScotland’s own activity and our partners, since it was launched in March as part of a Scotland-wide strategic and coordinated approach to visitor management.

“This work will continue and the message remains as important, to ask visitors to #RespectProtectEnjoy the outdoors and communities, right through the summer holidays to ensure our beautiful country is retained for others to enjoy.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.