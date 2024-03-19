Warning to Falkirk area superstore customers after elderly shopper left shaken by bag snatch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident is said to have happened earlier this month and while the woman was shopping.

He daughter, who did not want to be named, said: “My mum was in Asda Grangemouth last week and a woman, who looked to be in her late 50s or early 60s, walked past my mum’s trolley and swiped her bag from it.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My mum saw her do this and went after her. Thankfully she managed to catch up with her and retrieved her bag without being hurt – but she pushed my mum and walked away unchallenged."

The incident reportedly happened at Asda superstore in Grangemouth(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The daughter spoke to employees at Asda and she was told similar incidents had happened before.

“They advised me it has happened before and they think it’s a gang,” she said. “I also posted on our local Facebook page and the amount of people who have had this done to them locally is shocking.“I was in Asda this morning and the amount of women who had their bags sitting in their trolley was scary. I spoke to a couple and told them to keep a hold of their bag and explained what happened to my mum.”

The daughter added she was going to contact supermarket head offices to see if she can start some sort of awareness scheme to protect customers.”