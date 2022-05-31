Warning siren to sound in Grangemouth

The system is scheduled to be tested at 7pm on Wednesday, June 1.

An MICC spokesperson said: “The system transmits warning tones and verbal instructions to the community. This will be a test transmission, clearly stating that the activation is a test and the public are required to take no action.

The Grangemouth Community Warning Siren will sound on Wednesday night

“In the event of a real emergency taking place during this time, the transmission will clearly indicate such an event and you should take the appropriate action.”

The aim of the twice yearly test is to check the operating systems, monitor the sound footprint in relation to varying weather conditions and maintain and improve the awareness level of the population and the necessary actions required – these are summarised as “go in, stay in and tune in”.