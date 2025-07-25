Warning over fake vodka which may contain dangerous chemical

The public are being warned to watch out when buy vodka after a counterfeit bottle containing a harmful chemical was found.

The Food Standards Scotland (FSS) found 35cl bottles or half bottles which looked like Glen’s vodka but was in fact fake.

These bottles were found to contain isopropyl which can be dangerous if consumed.

Vodka containing isopropyl will taste and smell "very different" in comparison to normal alcohol and will be very strong, the FSS have said.

Symptoms of isopropyl alcohol poisoning include abdominal pain, vomiting, dizziness, headaches, confusion, slow breathing, and in severe cases, coma or death.

Genuine bottles of Glen’s vodka have a laser etched lotcode applied to the bottle between the rear label and the base of the bottle.

A legitimate product can also be identified by size, fill height and a bottle ID - FSS said these markings would not vary in position or detail.

Although it is not known how many bottles of the counterfeit product may have been purchased, anyone who has consumed alcohol which tastes different to normal and who has the symptoms described is urged to contact NHS 24 on 111.

The FSS said if you believe that you may have purchased this counterfeit vodka by detecting a strong smell or taste that is different from normal, do not drink it or dispose of it, but please contact FSS Scottish Food Crime and Incidents Unit – [email protected] – for further advice.

Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 028 7926 or online, if you have any information on this counterfeit alcohol.