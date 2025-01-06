Warning of scam targeting mourners at Falkirk area funerals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mourners have been warned to not get caught out by unscrupulous fraudsters preying on people at difficult times.

Several local undertakers have issued a warning about people being asked to pay to watch the funeral of a friend or loved as part of a live streaming.

Falkirk Council, along with most local authorities, offers this service for those unable to attend a funeral service at Falkirk Crematorium.

It was particularly well used during the pandemic when there was a restriction on the number of people who could attend a funeral in person.

The cost of the webcast – currently £88.10 – is borne by those arranging the funeral for a family member and they then provide a pin-code link for mourners to use to view the service.

But there has been an increase in fraudsters targeting people with “deplorable” scams.

John O’Connor & Son Funeral Directors from Camelon has posted on social media that people should be aware of the fraudulent behaviour.

They stated: “We would like to make people aware of the multiple Facebook pages/links recently that are claiming to be webcast live streaming’s of funeral services and are sending friend requests to people.

“These pages are all scams. The only webcast details that are correct are the ones that come from the family, funeral directors or crematorium.

“Please do not give any personal or bank details to these pages – to watch a webcast there isn’t a charge.”

They added: “The top two real live stream websites commonly used by funeral directors and crematoriums are Wesleymedia.co.uk or Obitus.com which will always only ask for a pin- code which will be supplied by the family or funeral director.

“Please always check with the Funeral Director or Crematorium before logging in unless it is either one of the above websites.”

Meanwhile Thomas Cuthell & Sons, which has several locations across the district, said: “Please note, there will never be charge to view our live streams, any website that indicates otherwise is fraudulent.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We remind the public to only accept funeral streaming links directly from the family or the Funeral Director arranging the service at Falkirk Crematorium.

“If you are provided with a streaming link, please be assured that payment for that service has already been made and that you should not be asked to submit additional payment for accessing the link.

“If asked for additional payment after receiving a link, please contact the family or Funeral Director for clarification.”