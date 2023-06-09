Warm weather water safety codes advice ahead of open day at Falkirk's Helix Park

Experienced and casual users can examine the advice given and hopefully make wiser and more informed decisions when undertaking the activities of angling, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking/canoeing, sub-aqua diving and open water swimming. Each code is available to view and download from the WSS website.

A WSS spokesperson said: “It is vitally important for water users to be well-informed before undertaking recreational activities in or on the water. Our activity-specific

advice codes will be promoted throughout Scotland to try to ensure that the advice is seen by those who would most benefit from learning it. Our hope is that this will

The water safety open event will take place at the Helix Park

reduce the number of incidents that we see each year”

The codes can be viewed before WSS hosts a water safety open event, in recognition of World Drowning Prevention Day, at the Helix Park from 11am to 3pm on Tuesday, July 25.

People who attend can visit information and activity stands and watch a number of demonstrations, with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Newfoundland water rescue dogs in action in the Helix Park lagoon.

Now summer has arrived WSS also wants to raise awareness of cold water shock (CWS).

A spokesperson said: “While it can be tempting to enter the water in warmer weather, the temperature of Scotland’s open water remains very cold and sudden immersion can lead to CWS.

“CWS can affect even the strongest swimmers as it overwhelms the ability to breathe and to swim, which can lead to drowning. With more hot weather on the way, it is

important to learn how to keep safe around water, follow local safety guidance and to avoid alcohol on and near waterways.

"Last year, 45 people sadly lost their lives to accidental drowning in Scotland; the majority of which were in inland open waterways such as rivers, canals and lochs.”

To help reduce drowning fatalities, WSS is highlighting the three-step water safety code – 1) Stop and Think, Spot the Dangers 2) Stay Together, Stay Safe and 3) In an Emergency, call 999.