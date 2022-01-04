Warm Homes scheme welcomed by Linlithgow MSP

To find out more about Warmer Homes Scotland, call 0808 808 2282.

Warmer Homes Scotland is the Scottish Government’s national fuel poverty scheme which has supported 313 people in the Linlithgow constituency since its launch in 2015, with each of the homes saving an average of £265 on their energy bills. The scheme provides a step-by-step service to identify where energy improvements can be made and arranges for these to be carried out.

The scheme offers new central heating systems, including renewable heating technologies, in all property types and in all regions across Scotland.

All work carried out as part of the scheme is undertaken by registered and accredited local sub- contractors, resulting in 99 per cent of customers in the last year saying they were satisfied or very satisfied with the work carried out in their home.

Ms Hyslop said: “I am pleased that the Warmer Homes Scotland scheme has supported so many people in my constituency to be warmer and more comfortable in their homes.

“The work of this scheme is also an important component in Scotland’s Just Transition to Net Zero as part of the work of the scheme is focussed on reducing the demand for energy overall and introducing renewable heating measures to decarbonise people’s heating supply.

“As we continue through winter with colder days ahead, I would encourage all of my constituents to check if they are eligible to receive help under the scheme, as the improvements it offers could make a real difference, this winter and for years to come.”

Warmworks Scotland managing director, Ross Armstrong, added: “I’m delighted that we have been able to help 313 people in Fiona Hyslop MSP’s constituency to be warmer and more comfortable in their homes, and that they have saved £265 on their fuel bills thanks to the improvements made under the scheme.

“We look forward to building on this work and helping many more people throughout Linlithgow and across Scotland in the years to come.”