Warden who gave mourner parking ticket blasted by Camelon funeral director

The actions of a parking attendant who gave a ticket to a driver as they paid their respects to a loved one have been labelled a “disgrace”.

The mourner had been parked outside of John O’Connor Funeral Directors in Camelon on Monday morning when the ticket was issued for overstaying the area’s one-hour limit.

Employee Steven O’Connor was then informed of what had happened and, when he tried to explain the circumstances, the parking attendant allegedly replied: “So what?”

Blasting the ticket warden’s attitude, Steven said: “I just think it’s a disgrace.”

Responding to the incident, a Falkirk Council spokeswoman said: “The area in question is a limited time free parking area on Main Street, Camelon.

“The parking restriction is for one-hour parking and aims to serve a number of businesses within the area.

“The driver of any vehicle issued with a penalty charge notice is fully entitled to appeal the decision.

“Any such appeal would be considered on the individual circumstances and consideration given to cancelling the penalty charge notice if circumstances merit this.”