War Graves Week: Opportunity to find out more about heritage at Grandsable Cemetery in Polmont
An event to mark War Graves Week will give people an opportunity to discover more about heritage on their doorstep.
War Graves Week runs from May 20 to 28 and next Thursday an event will take place at Grandsable Cemetery.
It will be an opportunity to learn more about the stories of those commemorated by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and about the skills, dedication and expertise of the staff and volunteers who work to keep their memory alive.
The event on May 25 will include tours through the day from noon until 5.15pm. Those attending are asked to wear suitable footwear for paths and grass. Some sections of the tour are hilly, but can be avoided. There is also limited parking at the cemetery.
Visits are free but you can reserve a place in advance here
The CWGC care for 23,000 war memorials and war cemeteries around the world commemorating 1.7 million Commonwealth casualties.