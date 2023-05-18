News you can trust since 1845
War Graves Week: Opportunity to find out more about heritage at Grandsable Cemetery in Polmont

An event to mark War Graves Week will give people an opportunity to discover more about heritage on their doorstep.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 18th May 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:39 BST

W﻿ar Graves Week runs from May 20 to 28 and next Thursday an event will take place at Grandsable Cemetery.

It will be an opportunity to learn more about the stories of those commemorated by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and about the skills, dedication and expertise of the staff and volunteers who work to keep their memory alive.

The event on May 25 will include tours through the day from noon until 5.15pm. Those attending are asked to wear suitable footwear for paths and grass. Some sections of the tour are hilly, but can be avoided. There is also limited parking at the cemetery.

The graves of those who lost their lives at the Grangemouth airfield in Grandsable Cemetery.The graves of those who lost their lives at the Grangemouth airfield in Grandsable Cemetery.
Visits are free but you can reserve a place in advance here

The CWGC care for 23,000 war memorials and war cemeteries around the world commemorating 1.7 million Commonwealth casualties.

