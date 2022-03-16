Walter Fowler: Death of popular Falkirk harmonica player, aged 94

Until recently Walter Fowler would be regularly spotted playing his harmonica in the town centre, latterly in the Howgate Centre where he would be raising money for charity.

Previously, he played outside the former Homebase store at the Central Retail Park.

Sadly Walter never got to fulfil his greatest ambition to appear on the live performances of television show Britain’s Got Talent.

Walter Fowler, 94, had been playing the harmonica for over 80 years. Pic: John Devlin

Having spent almost 80 years perfecting his mouth organ repertoire, he had always been hopeful of getting through the audition stage with the support of Simon Cowell and his fellow judges.

He did appear on television the first time he applied – at that time the oldest man to be on the programme – but never made it through to the live shows.

His last attempt was in 2018 having tried three times before.

But to everyone in Falkirk district Walter was a star.

Daughter Agnes Hamilton said: “Everyone knew him and he loved performing. He would even go into the Royal Bank and play to customers. I think the staff allowed it as it kept their customers cheery as they waited.”

Although her father had violin lessons as a youngster, his harmonica skills were self-taught.

A barber to trade, Walter worked in the former Bishop Brothers superstore at the Callendar Riggs and he used to be given time off to go to do hair cuts at the former Falkirk & District Royal Infirmary.

Agnes added: “That would give him some extra money to buy me all the things that he had never been able to enjoy as a child.”

Walter lost his wife Susan when he was only 56 and she was 58 and after that he devoted his life to entertaining others.

He lived in Union Place until a recent stay in hospital saw him move into Carrondale Care Home shortly before he died on March 1.

As well as Agnes, Walter is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Walter’s funeral service takes place at Larbert Old Church on Tuesday, March 22 at 10am, followed by an interment in Larbert Cemetery at 11am.

