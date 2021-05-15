Wallacestone man running four miles every four hours over weekend to support Mary's Meals

Wallacestone resident David Robertson, 31, is taking on the Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge to raise money for Mary’s Meals.

David is dedicating his his fundraising mission to his late dad, Douglas, who was a fervent supporter of the organisation, raking in more than £100,000 on its behalf over his lifetime via talks at local clubs and events.

The challenge – devised by former Navy SEAL David Goggins – was one the construction project manager stumbled across online.

Wallacestone resident David Robertson is taking on the Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge in support of Mary's Meals. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Due to become a father next month, David decided he wanted to do “something stupid” prior to the baby’s arrival and set his heart on completing the extreme test of endurance.

He began training for the event in lockdown and clocked up 500 kilometres in the process.

His Goggins Challenge began at 10am yesterday (Friday) and has so far gathered more than £2000.

David will be joined by various members of family and friends on his runs and hopes the company will spur him on to success.

He said: “I’m due to become a dad in the middle of June and I said to my wife, Clare, ‘I fancy doing something stupid before the baby arrives’.

“I said, ‘Let’s target mid-May’. I’ve trained for ten to 12 weeks and I’ve done about 500km, which was a bit of a shock to my body!

“My dad, who passed two years ago, did lots of work for Mary’s Meals. He raised a lot of cash for them through volunteering.

“I’ve rested for the last week or so to make sure I’m ready.

“I stay near the top of the hill so I’m going to and from the house, running locally along the canal in the daylight and do a few hill runs back up to the house.

“I’ve got different people running with me every single time. It’ll be really nice because it means I can get a run with my mates and family and, hopefully, it’ll make sure I finish it.”

Another source of motivation for the Axiom employee is the amount of cash donations he has already received.

Given that it only costs Mary’s Meals £18.90 to feed a schoolchild for a year in 19 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Caribbean, David knows his efforts will benefit those desperately in need.

Sharing his feelings ahead of this weekend’s fundraiser, he said: “I’m looking forward to it and really hoping I can do it.

“I’m a bit apprehensive. I’ve done a load of training but I've never run through the night and kept running the next day in training.

“It’s the lack of sleep that scares me the most because I don’t know how it’ll impact me but I’m also excited because, come Sunday, or Monday, it’ll feel like a great achievement.

“Thank you for the donations and support.”

To make a donation, visit the fundraising page.

