Wallacestone author about to unleash another Gorgeous George book

Wallacestone’s very own Stuart Reid is about to have his eighth children’s book hit the shelves and he’s ready to hit the airwaves down south to talk about it.

The author of the highly popular Gorgeous George series of novels will be heading to the TalkSport studios to tell listeners about his latest adventure Gorgeous George and the Incredible Iron-Bru-Man, which is published in July.

Stuart said: “TalkSport’s Hawksbee and Jacobs afternoon show has a book slot and they pick up 1.1 million listeners each day. I’m flying down in July, but I’ve no idea why they chose me – it’s not a sports book.”

This new publication follows on from Gorgeous George and the Timewarp Trouser Trumpets.