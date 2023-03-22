Walking group steps up search for new volunteers in Grangemouth
The popular Step Forth group is looking for people to help lead walks in the Grangemouth area.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:37 GMT
Meeting in the Grangemouth Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road, the walks take place every Monday and Wednesday at 10am.
A Step Forth spokesperson said: “Do you love walking and want to make a difference in your local community helping others to be more active and make new friends? If you have a few hours spare time and are friendly and sociable please e-mail [email protected]”
Visit the Facebook page for more.