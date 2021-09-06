Walkers step out for charity at Falkirk's Helix

The Walk for Parkinson’s, a fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK Scotland, returned to Helix Park for the first time since 2019 after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Participants completed a five mile route in a bid to highlight the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

The money raised will help transform the way the charity offers information and support to people with Parkinson’s.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was at the Helix to capture these images from the fundraising event.

