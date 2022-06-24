Walker Timber staff step in to help Bo'ness charity

By the end of the month staff had collectively walked 4280 miles generating the same amount in pounds for this new charity.

Stephen Mitchell, managing director at Walker Timber said: “This is the first time we have introduced an internal fundraising initiative; it was excellent at bringing staff together and everyone was very enthusiastic about supporting Bo’ness Car4U.

We hope to review other activities in the second half of the year to raise more funds for this excellent cause.”

Members of the charity recently visited the Walker Timber offices to be presented with the donation of £4,280. From left: Rod McNeill (Chair), Maria Ford (Lead Fundraiser), Lorna Shanks (Walker Timber), Irene Grey (Secretary), Jim Ford (Treasurer) and Jaime Stewart (Walker Timber)

And Rod McNeill, Chair of Bo’ness Car4U said, “This support from Walker Timber is most welcome and we send our thanks to each and every individual who contributed to this massive amount. In order to succeed Bo’ness Car4U needs two essential things, donations and volunteers, thank you so much for aiding us reach that ambition.”