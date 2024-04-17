Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Their efforts have already raised over £1 million for the charity PAPYRUS – Prevention of Young Suicide, initially through a 300 mile walk.

Today they started a 500 mile Walk of Hope 2024 from Stirling to Norwich and this afternoon walked past The Kelpies before heading to Linlithgow, a journey of just under 20 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They plan to spend 25 days covering their route and anticipate arriving in Norwich on May 11.

Three dads walking in 2024 pass by The Kelpies, left to right Andy Airey, Tim Owen and Mike Palmer. Pic: Michael Gillen

The trio have all been devastated by loss: Andy Airey's daughter Sophie died in 2018, aged 29; Tim Owen's daughter Emily died at the age 19; and Mike Palmer's daughter Beth died aged 17.

But determined to make a difference they had their first fundraising walk, allowiing PAPYRUS to extend the opening hours of its suicide prevention helpline from 9am-midnight to a 24/7 service – giving HOPELINE247.

Their website states: “When 3 Dads Walking first got together PAPYRUS had five offices spread across the country, it now has 18 and more in the pipeline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The more offices open, the more activity there is on the ground, the more training delivered, more people introduced to the lifesaving work of the charity and more suicides are prevented. We are very proud to have played a part in enabling PAPYRUS to grow.”