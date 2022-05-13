Walk for Parkinson's UK returns to the Helix Park

Rebecca Wallace said it’s “a great way to meet new people and form friendships” – as well as supporting a valuable charity.

This year’s event takes place on the evening of Thursday, June 9 where people will walk around the Helix.

Rebecca, 32, is volunteering as a marshall on the night and has been supporting Parkinson’s UK since her father, Robert Boyd, was diagnosed in 2018.

Rebecca (Becky) Wallace with dad Robert Boyd who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018

She said: “My father has Parkinson's so I like to support and I always think these things are great. It's like everything else - until you're in that situation you don't realise the impact it has on a person's life.

"Back in 2019 my father was able to walk the 1 mile, which was outstanding, but fast forward three years and he can’t even do that now. Like many conditions it is the day to day tasks which many take for granted that are taken from individuals.

"So any way I'm able to help to support these events I'm happy to do so."

Walk for Parkinson's at the Helix in September last year

She added: "Through the last few years I've met so many nice people and formed some friendships along the way as well so it makes you feel really good to see everyone coming together. I believe so much more awareness is needed, and events like this really do that."

Marion Pirrie, regional fundraiser for East of Scotland, said: “It is great to see our Walk for Parkinson’s series return and the Kelpies is, without a doubt, one of the most popular throughout the UK due to its iconic scenery.

“We couldn’t do our Walks series without fantastic volunteers like Rebecca and we would love to see more people sign up to join us on the night.”

The money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work, which aims to transform the lives of people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

In the UK, there are around 145,000 people already living with Parkinson’s, including an estimated 12,400 in Scotland.

You can sign up to walk one mile or take on five miles. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead.