Walk for Parkinson's fundraiser at Falkirk's Helix

The Walk for Parkinson's is back at the Helix for the first time since 2019 after last year's event was cancelled. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The charity will be hosting its Walk for Parkinson’s at Helix Park on Thursday, September 2 at 6pm.

The five mile walk is one of a series of organised events taking place at locations around the country, after organisers were forced to cancel the fundraisers in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year the charity have three ways for people to take part. They can join one of the socially distanced organised walks – such as the one next week; walk two or six miles wherever they are over September 25 and 26; or they could have completed 66 miles of walking in July.

The money raised through Walk for Parkinson’s will help transform the way the charity offers information and support to people with Parkinson’s and the people in their lives.

Hollywood actor Dougray Scott is supporting the Walk for Parkinson’s events.

He said: “My dad lived with Parkinson’s for many years so I saw first hand the terrible struggles he had, and the huge impact that this condition has on your life.

“Taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s is a great way for people in Scotland to make a difference to the lives of people like my dad.

"It’s a chance to come together after a really difficult year to make sure that no one with Parkinson’s misses out on the support they need.”

Marion Pirrie, Regional Fundraiser for East of Scotland at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Last year there was so much we couldn’t do, and living in lockdown was difficult and lonely for many of us. For many people with Parkinson’s, their symptoms got worse. This year, we need each other more than ever.

“Taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s in 2021 is a chance to get outside, connect with the Parkinson’s community and make a difference. By walking together, either in person or virtually, we’re not alone.”

To take part in the local event at the Helix next week, entries must be registered today (Thursday, August 26).

To find out more about Walk for Parkinson’s, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/walk-parkinsons

