The charity is in memory of his brother John, better known as Jock, who sadly passed away from cancer.

The brothers used to walk the West Highland Way every year for charity. Every year since Jock’s passing, teams of locals have walked the way for local charities – raising tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.

Earlier this month, the Walk for Jock committee held their first ever presentation at Linlithgow Bowling Club for all the walkers, sponsors and charity representatives chosen to receive funds from the 2023 walk last September.

Elizabeth Park and Alistair Old had the honours of presenting the cheques at the event.

Committee member Claire Kirkwood said: “Some incredible amounts were raised by individuals within the 2023 squad of Jockers. The total amount raised for the collective charities in 2023 was £13,273.39.

“Among the charities to receive donations were Coppafeel, Alzheimer’s Scotland, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland and JAX.

“We'd like to say a big thank you to all our supporters for all that they do.

Davie and his mum Mary were delighted to receive a new plaque in Jock's memory.

“Our fundraising efforts continue throughout the year with different raffles and events; if anyone would like to make a donation we would be more than happy!”

A new plaque was presented to Davie and his mum Mary at the event, to replace the original memorial plaque at Jock’s Bridge on the walk.