Walk for Jock does good causes in Linlithgow proud
Just before Christmas, thanks to generous donations from the public, the committee packed up a van load of goods for West Lothian Foodbank and presented £400 to Low Port Primary School for new football strips.
Members have been busy distributing even more good cheer to local worthy causes in the last few weeks.
Cycling Without Age Scotland received £400, which has been used to buy warm winter jackets for the elderly people the charity takes out and about on its trikes – effectively extending its operating months through the chillier months.
At the end of last month, committee members also visited Linlithgow Academy to present the girls football team with a full set of strips.
The Jockers also supported the quiz organised by S6 Linlithgow Academy pupils Orla Mayling and Maisie Pandian, hosted by Davie “Deep Sea” Paterson in the Rose Social Club – presenting the girls with a cash donation for their gap years with Project Trust in Honduras and Ghana.
Walk For Jock was founded 13 years ago by Deep Sea, in memory of his brother John, better known as Jock, who sadly passed away from cancer. The brothers used to walk the West Highland Way every year for charity.
Every year since, teams of locals walk the way to raise funds for local charities.
Funds from last year’s walk in September are still being totted up, with a special presentation being staged in March to hand out cheques to the remaining recipients.