Vulnerable residents still facing uncertainty over care provision in Dunipace sheltered housing complex

Elderly residents at a sheltered housing complex have been told “multiple” carers will be going in and out of their building when Falkirk Council stops providing the care packages.

People living in Tygetshaugh Court in Dunipace were told earlier this year that council staff would no longer be providing round the clock support, instead it would be contracted out to an external provider.

However, now Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) says it will not just be one provider but “multiple care organisations are expected to provide care at Tygetshaugh to meet individual needs and preferences”.

A spokesperson for the HSCP said tenants have a right to choose their provider and they are working directly with individuals to discuss the transition process.

Residents living in Tygetshaugh Court sheltered housing complex will have their care service moved to external providers. Pic: Michael Gillen

Initially the HSCP said the change would be introduced in October but when asked to provide a definitive date, they said it was anticipated it would happen on a “phased basis”.

Now it has also been revealed that Falkirk Council will have to foot the bill – anticipated to be in the region of £25,000 – for a new door entry system to allow access for the new care providers.

Tenants were told the changeover in are provision was in a bid to save £150,000 annually.

The HSCP said that Falkirk’s housing investment plan allocated £4 million to replace door entry systems between 2026 and 2030 with Tygetshaugh included in this.

Relatives have also expressed concerns over the laundry provision for their loved ones and said when it was raised at a recent meeting with officials, they failed to get any answers.

One woman said: “The laundry room either must stay and be maintained by Falkirk Council or put plumbing into flats for washing machines. We were told they could not put a cost on this as if they don’t put plumbing in and get rid of laundry facilities, then the flats would not be fit for purpose so could not rent them out.”

The HSCP spokesperson said: “The IJB decision solely relates to the transition of tenants care to alternative providers. Other aspects of life at Tygetshaugh, such as laundry and building maintenance, will continue to fall under existing processes and agreements. Where a tenant has an assessed need for laundry this will be met by their care package.”

Another area of issue for tenants and their families has been that not all the properties in the complex currently had tenants, but the HSCP said the empty properties are currently being offered to prospective tenants.

While there has been agreement that the consultation process with tenants could have been better – and Falkirk Council has says “lessons must be learned” – there has also been consultation with the 13 members of staff currently employed looking after people in Tygetshaugh and their future still remains uncertain.

This week the HSCP spokesperson said: “This process has not yet concluded. We are continuing to work with staff and trade union colleagues to consider options in line with Falkirk Council’s employment policies, with the preference to offer alternative roles for colleagues choosing redeployment.”

Over recent months, there have been demonstrations, objections from trade unions, complaints from local councillors, a petition with more than 2000 signatures and lots of media coverage – all of which has made clear that residents and their families are deeply unhappy with the proposals.

As the issue continues to drag on that unrest continues and a reminder that as the Integrated Joint Board which overseas the work of the HSCP, in the next three years faces a gap of £21 million between its income and the cash it needs to provide services, other facilities may face similar changes.

Also considered for the shake up in care provision earlier this year were Glenfuir Court, Camelon; Glenbrae Court, Falkirk; and Dorrator Court, Camelon.