CVS Falkirk & District and Falkirk Council praised their dedication in what is the 39th Volunteers’ Week. Taking place every June 1-7, this year’s them is Celebrate and Inspire.

In Scotland, over 150 million volunteer hours are recorded ever year – and this does not include the 211 million estimated hours donated by people “just helping out”. Combined, this makes a staggering 361 million hours, which contributes £5.5 billion to Scotland’s economy. According to the latest figures, nearly half of all adults in Scotland volunteer, as do 55 per cent of young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The national campaign is led by Volunteer Scotland and this year joined forces with the Big Help Out, another national campaign designed to raise awareness of volunteering and allow people to experience volunteering themselves.

Volunteers Week runs from June 1 to 7.

The Big Help Out closed a weekend of coronation celebrations, with the new King Charles III inviting people to support causes closes to their hearts and communities.

Victoria McRae, CEO of CVS Falkirk, said: “This year’s theme Celebrate and Inspire has been visible throughout the communities of Falkirk and district for many years and the team at CVS Falkirk get to see this every day through their work with the local third sector. Volunteering connects people with people, people with communities and people supporting and empowering people.

“The national Volunteering Action Plan recognises that volunteering builds resilient and engaging communities. And none so more than in the Falkirk and district communities where there are volunteers as young as ten through to 92 years supporting activities in their communities to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important to us to take this time each year to raise awareness, acknowledge and celebrate the power and achievement of volunteering in our communities. We have presented Celebration of Volunteering Certificates throughout the area – from Bonnybridge to Bo’ness, Slamannan to Stenhousemuir, as well as presenting a range of volunteering awards. We also want to thank the volunteer coordinators and volunteer managers who make all of this happen through creating interesting placements, providing ongoing support and the resources needed to create positive volunteering experiences.

“Volunteering is an experience, a hobby and/or a way of life: you can dedicate many hours to volunteering or volunteer for an hour a week and still make a real and lasting difference in your community: all you need is commitment, kindness and compassion.”

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “The theme of Celebrate and Inspire has certainly shown through our communities in the Falkirk Council area. The support of volunteers and the third sector across Falkirk is just incredible: most recently during and after the pandemic through to the current challenges and crises that have arisen.