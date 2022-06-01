Volunteers' Week: Thanks to all those across Falkirk district who help support others

To mark Volunteers’ Week 2022 which runs from June 1-7, CVS Falkirk and Falkirk Council are highlighting the value of volunteering, and the commitment and dedication of volunteers.

Together, they thanked volunteers across our district for everything they have done to help and improve the lives of other people, adding that the many hours given up to help others and all the work they do has been an invaluable support for many across Falkirk district.

Victoria McRae, CEO, CVS Falkirk and Volunteer Falkirk said: “Volunteers’ Week is truly the highlight of our year: recognising and celebrating volunteering within our communities, the individuals, groups and organisations who continue to make a real difference every day to people like you and me.

Food bank volunteers are just some of the many of those giving up their time to help others

“Whilst Covid-19 volunteering response has been such a focus in recent years – and rightly so – we can’t forget the fantastic volunteers who contribute throughout the year in their communities, and are striving to support people as we begin our journey to recover from the pandemic.

“Without volunteers, the pandemic would have been even more difficult, even more isolating, and recovery would be an even rockier road.

“They truly are amazing, and while they do not seek recognition or reward, we really do want to say thank you to each and every one of them.

“We also extend our thanks to the volunteer coordinators and managers who tirelessly work in the background to ensure that volunteering is a positive experience for all.”

Leader of Falkirk Council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “I would like to extend my thanks, on behalf of Falkirk Council and all my elected colleagues, to every one of our Falkirk volunteers.