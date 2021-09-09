Volunteers wanted to help transform Bo’ness Hospital garden

The garden at ward one at Bo'ness Hospital

The call comes from Bo'net – the charity behind the revamp – nd no green-fingered experience is necessary, just a willingness to help out.

The group also revealed this week that it had appointed the social enterprise Sustainable Thinking Scotland (STS) to help deliver the initiative and develop final plans in consultation with staff and patients.

It is now looking for eager volunteers to get involved in the transformation.

Sean Kerr, director, Sustainable Thinking Scotland

Madelene Hunt, chair of Bo’net, said: “If you can spare some time, and don’t mind a bit of hard work, we want to hear from you.

“Our project will transform the garden space at ward one at Bo’ness Hospital, making it a more welcoming space for patients and visitors to enjoy.

“Volunteers can give as much or as little time as they want.”

Any businesses which can offer extra assistance are also urged to get in touch.

The current hospital building, off Dean Road, was opened in 2004 and provides 40 inpatient beds for physically frail older people and those with mental health problems.

The garden area serving ward one is looking particularly tired and in need of a new look.

The Bo’ness project is being made possible thanks to an award of £12,000 from the Life Changes Trust, a Scottish charity supporting the empowerment and inclusion of people living with dementia and their unpaid carers. The Trust is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Visit www.bonet.org.uk/garden for more information or call 01506 510629.

