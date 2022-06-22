Volunteers team up to get Denny nice and tidy for the summer holidays

Volunteers from The Hope Hub in Denny teamed up with members of Inspire Denny and Dunipace earlier this month to plant a variety of colourful plants next to the new Hope Hub building in Glasgow Road.

The gang from Inspire have been gradually tidying the area next to the old station master’s house over the past year, making it a safer and more attractive part of town, and were delighted when The Hope Hub took up residence in the building.

The Hope Hub subsequently donated plants and the two teams worked together to transform the area into a peaceful haven for people and wildlife.

Members of the Hope Hub and Inspire Denny and Dunipace have teamed up to make the area look great for summer

Valerie Carson, of Inspire Denny and Dunipace, said: “At Inspire we aim to improve the local environment one step at a time, so we welcomed this opportunity to team up with the Hope Hub and help make the area next to it look more welcoming and inviting.

"We regularly bring together local residents to tidy up areas that look neglected on a voluntary basis but usually all we have to work with are the tools people bring from their own homes, some hard graft and our passion for positive change.

"The donation of plants really helped us take things a step further and add a bit of colour to a planter the council is no longer able to maintain.”

The Hope Hub opened at the beginning of the year as a safe place for people to come and have a chat over a coffee. It is open to all on a drop-in basis from 10am to noon, Monday to Saturday for anyone who fancies a bit of company, a chat and a cuppa.

The Hope Hub’s Heather McKenzie said: “What we offer is a friendly face, a cuppa and somewhere to come and connect to the community. Since Inspire and The

Hope Hub are both looking to improve the lives of people in Denny it makes sense for us to partner together.