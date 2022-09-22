Volunteers sought for charities involved in Forth Valley Home from Hospital initiative

The Forth Valley Home from Hospital Partnership sees a number of charities work together to help ease pressures on the health and social sector by getting patients back home from hospital.

Since March this year the alliance, led by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership and Clackmannanshire and Stirling Health and Social Care Partnerships, has supported almost 2000 people across Forth Valley.

But the alliance are now looking for more volunteers to give some time to get behind the partnership’s work to provide immediate support to help get people home safely, as well as ongoing support to help people maintain their independence.

Representatives from the team behind the Home from Hospital initiative. Pic: Lisa Evans.

The charities involved are hosting an open day at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon on Tuesday, September to recruit support for their various strands of work.

The event runs from 2pm to 7pm.

Food Train, which launched its home shopping and delivery, household support, meal sharing and befriending services locally earlier this year, is one of the charities involved.

The charity is providing packs to those leaving hospital which ensure they have enough food for at least 24 hours after returning home.

It is also carrying out follow-up calls to those aged 65 and over who receive the packs.

Amanda Gray, Food Train Falkirk regional manager, said: “The Forth Valley Home from Hospital Partnership is proving itself an incredibly important service in helping to ease pressure on health and social care services.

"Food Train is proud to be playing its part in that as we continue to embed ourselves in the community across Falkirk.

“This is about helping people to get home from hospital and putting steps in place to support them at home to reduce the chances of them being readmitted.

“The fact that there’s not enough food in the house can delay some people from getting home as soon as they are well enough to.

These food packs allow them to leave, while giving a chance for them to arrange to get stocked up or secure the support they need. They can help bridge the move from NHS to social care.

“Beyond that, our volunteers and the services they provide can help people to live better lives in their own homes. The more volunteers we have on-board, the more we will be able to do. ”

The Forth Valley Home from Hospital Partnership also works across Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

Sarah Murray, commissioned service operations manager for the RVS in Scotland, said: “As we look towards the winter and the pressures that our NHS and social care sector will face, this is an important time for all of our partners to ensure volunteer numbers to support Home from Hospital are as strong as possible.

“Having the right support around as and when you are able to leave hospital is so important.

"Our alliance’s work is making a real difference to peoples’ lives. Our recruitment and information day is a great opportunity to find out how you can be part of it.”

The project brings together support from patient transport provider Dial-a-Journey; household and community support services from Food Train and the Royal Voluntary Service; Strathcarron Hospice; and the Carers Centres for Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire.

Following a successful pilot period earlier this year, an agreement from Falkirk and Clackmannanshire & Stirling Health and Social Care Partnerships has secured the project’s year-round operation and commits the team to exploring new ways of accessing the service and expanding the range of support on offer.