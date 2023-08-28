News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Volunteer group looking for permission to place plaque on historic Falkirk dovecot

Friends Of Dollar Park have applied for planning permission to install a plaque at Arnotdale, 31 Camelon Road, Falkirk.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST

The application, which was lodged on August 14 and validated on August 15, is scheduled to be decided by planning officers action under delegated powers.

A project to restore the nineteenth-century dovecot in Falkirk’s Dollar Park was awarded nearly £60,000 from Falkirk’s Common Good Fund earlier in the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the planning documents the plaque will read: “This dovecot and the piggery buildings located on either side of it were built in 1834 and formed part of Arnotdale House which had been erected as a family home three years earlier.

Friends of Dollar park are lookign for permission to place a plaque on the dovecot (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Friends of Dollar park are lookign for permission to place a plaque on the dovecot (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Friends of Dollar park are lookign for permission to place a plaque on the dovecot (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Most Popular

"Arnotdale estate was gifted as a public park to the people of Falkirk Burgh in 1922 by its owner, Mr. Robert Dollar, an American shipping magnate born in Falkirk, and after whom this park is named.

"The piggeries were re-purposed as stores whilst the area between them became a small aviary in the 1950s. The dovecot still functioned as such until quite recently.

However. the three buildings had deteriorated structurally making them all unsafe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In 2022 the Friends of Dollar Park gained funding from Falkirk Council’s Community Choices Fund permitting them to refurbish the dovecot, including the creation of a

new landscaped seating area in front of it. Following an award from the Falkirk Burgh Common Good Fund, the repair and refurbishment of the two piggeries

commenced.

"The combined project was duly completed on behalf of The Friends of Dollar Park in the summer of 2023.”

Related topics:Falkirk