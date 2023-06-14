Jamie McLellan, of Dates ‘n’ Mates Falkirk was named Volunteer of the Year for his work with the learning disability friendship organisation as a Friendly Face Volunteer.

His role sees him supporting other members at events, and helping make new members comfortable, welcoming them and helping them settle into the group.

Carolyn, Regional Lead for dates-n-mates Falkirk, Stirling & Clackmannanshire, who nominated Jamie, said:

Volunteer of the Year Jamie McLellan

A Dates ‘n’ Mate spokesperson said: “Jamie is one of the best Friendly Face Volunteers we have ever had – he’s an absolute gem. He tries hard at everything he does and when you watch him help other adults with a learning disability, you can see such a caring gentleman who gives his heart and soul to everything he does.”

Aaron Kilgour took the Young Volunteer of the Year title for his work with The Action Group, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland and Muiravonside Country Park.

Other 2023 winners include ROOTs Helping Hands Food Share (Commended Volunteer of the Year), volunteers from the Ettricj Dochart Community Hall and Safebase Falkirk (Commended Young Volunteers of the Year), the KLSB Commuity Group (Commended Innovative Volunteer Award), Falkirk Children’s Panel (Volunteer-Involving Organisation of the Year) and Falkirk Street Pastors (Commended Volunteer-Involving Organisation of the Year).

A CVS spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all volunteers across Falkirk District for their contributions to our communities and for the many ways they help

Young Volunteer of the Year Aaron Kilgour with the charity shop team

people of all ages and life circumstances, to improve and enrich their lives.

"Special thanks also goes to the independent judging panel, who made the incredibly difficult decision of choosing this year’s winners from all of the outstanding nominations.

“Our team at CVS Falkirk have said this many times, but volunteers really are the backbone and the heart of Falkirk District’s communities, and our third sector. They

don’t do this for praise or recognition, but their time and dedication really can be life-changing.

“These last few years have seen the sector – and especially volunteers – rise to so many challenges, and what they have done is really beyond amazing. They deserve