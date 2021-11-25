Voices will soar at Bo'ness Town Hall this festive season

Compered by Walter Williamson, the free concert in the Glebe Park, Stewart Avenue venue takes place from 7pm on Wednesday, December 8.

Featured performers include vocalist Catherine Wyles, Salvation Army Kids Club and the Unison Kinneil Brass Band.

The concert will take place in Bo'ness Town Hall

While admission to the concert is free of charge there will be an opportunity for donations to be made to Forth Valley Maggie’s Centre on the night.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.