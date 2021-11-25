Voices will soar at Bo'ness Town Hall this festive season
The Salvation Army will be holding a carol concert at Bo’ness Town Hall in the run up to Christmas.
Compered by Walter Williamson, the free concert in the Glebe Park, Stewart Avenue venue takes place from 7pm on Wednesday, December 8.
Featured performers include vocalist Catherine Wyles, Salvation Army Kids Club and the Unison Kinneil Brass Band.
While admission to the concert is free of charge there will be an opportunity for donations to be made to Forth Valley Maggie’s Centre on the night.