Craig Eddie, from Falkirk who won the national show in 2021, and Stevie McCrorie, winner of the 2015 competition, are both scheduled to appear at Tryst gala in Stenhousemuir on Sunday, August 20.

Stevie is originally from Denny and is best-known as the singing firefighter who reached number six in the music charts with his winner’s single Lost Stars.

The pair are also planning a song writing session together in the near future.