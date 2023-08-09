News you can trust since 1845
Voice winners Craig Eddie and Stevie McCrorie to appear at Stenhousemuir event

Two winners of TV show The Voice will be appearing on the same stage later this month.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:11 BST

Craig Eddie, from Falkirk who won the national show in 2021, and Stevie McCrorie, winner of the 2015 competition, are both scheduled to appear at Tryst gala in Stenhousemuir on Sunday, August 20.

Stevie is originally from Denny and is best-known as the singing firefighter who reached number six in the music charts with his winner’s single Lost Stars.

The pair are also planning a song writing session together in the near future.

On Saturday, August 26 Craig will play Behind the Wall in Falkirk. Looking forward to the gig in the Melville Street venue Craig said: “I can’t wait to perform in Falkirk. I first played Behind the Wall as a support act for Micky Gerry when I was 18 and now I’m back to headline it. It’s a full circle moment for me.”

