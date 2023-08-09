Voice winners Craig Eddie and Stevie McCrorie to appear at Stenhousemuir event
Craig Eddie, from Falkirk who won the national show in 2021, and Stevie McCrorie, winner of the 2015 competition, are both scheduled to appear at Tryst gala in Stenhousemuir on Sunday, August 20.
Stevie is originally from Denny and is best-known as the singing firefighter who reached number six in the music charts with his winner’s single Lost Stars.
The pair are also planning a song writing session together in the near future.
On Saturday, August 26 Craig will play Behind the Wall in Falkirk. Looking forward to the gig in the Melville Street venue Craig said: “I can’t wait to perform in Falkirk. I first played Behind the Wall as a support act for Micky Gerry when I was 18 and now I’m back to headline it. It’s a full circle moment for me.”