VisitScotland offers advice for brave souls up for ghost hunting at Falkirk area castle

The imposing 15th century Blackness Castle is just one of the – possibly – haunted locations VisitScotland has issued advice for those brave enough to venture out and about this Halloween.

A VisitScotland spokesperson said: “The spooky season has arrived, and Scotland may just be the ultimate destination for ghost hunting. With over 1500 castles and a rich heritage of folklore and myths and legends, the country is a supernatural hotspot.

“Shrouded in mystery, Scotland’s ancient castles are ideal spots for ghost hunting, filled with dark legends and restless spirits, which create the perfect conditions for paranormal activity.”

One such location on Falkirk’s doorstep is Blackness Castle – one of Scotland's most imposing fortresses.

Blackness Castle is just one of the haunted locations VisitScotland has issued expert advice for in order to help people capture evidence of the afterlife (Picture: Submitted)

Throughout the years, it has served various roles, from an artillery stronghold to a prison and an ammunition depot.

Blackness Castle’s history has ignited many haunting legends, including that of a ghostly knight in shining armour who is said to guard the prison tower. He is known for startling unsuspecting visitors and many guests have reported unsettling thumps and dragging sounds echoing through the halls so proceed with caution when visiting.

For those who are feeling particularly brave and want to encounter the knight, the castle is open daily from 10am to 4pm.

To help people out to capture evidence of the afterlife at Blackness and other locations, VisitScotland has put together a ghost hunting guide with expert tips.

- Prepare your camera settings: Make sure your camera is set up for low-light conditions.

- Stay still and quiet: Just like photographing wildlife, being very still and quiet is crucial for spotting a ghost, as they can be easily scared off.

- Use a tripod: To keep your camera steady during low-light shooting, use a tripod or find another way to stabilise your camera. Movement can affect the clarity of your shot.

- Consider using a flash: While a flash can be helpful for seeing a ghost in the dark and illuminate your shot, it may also scare away any potential ghostly visitors. Be prepared to capture the moment quickly if you decide to use it.

- Don’t forget your phone: Bring your phone along so you can instantly share any rare and supernatural photos on social media.

