Lynsey Eckford is VisitScotland’s new regional director for the area which will see her work across Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, engaging with communities, partners and stakeholders.

Looking at the challenge of her new role, Lynsey said: “The last few years have been transformative for everyone. And as I start in this new role with VisitScotland, I am excited to work with and support the community and tourism industry in Forth Valley as we move forward towards recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been almost 20 years since I began my career in tourism and hospitality. My journey started with a role at a local hotel, where I was lucky enough to learn from hardworking and passionate colleagues who inspired me to pursue this field as a career.”

Lynsey Eckford, VisitScotland new Regional Director for Forth Valley.

She joined VisitScotland almost a decade ago and has held a variety of roles, including lecturing in tourism at Forth Valley College last year. Lynsey added: “Since 2020, tourism businesses across the country have navigated several hurdles and faced a lot of uncertainty. Although some of these challenges are not behind us, I know from my time at VisitScotland and before that the tourism industry is resilient and innovative.

“With the return of travel, there has been a serious focus on how the tourism industry can thrive responsibly and sustainably now and in the future. VisitScotland is working in collaboration with visitors, industry, communities and partners to encourage this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very encouraging to see improvements being made in hotspots across the region thanks to the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund and the collaborative working of the local councils and partners.

“It is worth remembering that many come to Forth Valley to enjoy the attractions, history and nature so the more that we can do to encourage them to visit responsibly, the better the experience for everyone.