Visitors to Falkirk Central retail Park could soon be enjoying some hot tasty treats
Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to bring a new snack van to the town’s Central Retail Park.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:38 BST
Corona Vulcan Falkirk Limited, the company which owns Falkirk Central Retail Park, is looking for permission from the local authority to site a snack van on land to the south west of Unit 7 in the retail park.
The proposal, lodged on Wednesday, July 26 and validated on Thursday, July 27, is scheduled to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.