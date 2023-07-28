News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Visitors to Falkirk Central retail Park could soon be enjoying some hot tasty treats

Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to bring a new snack van to the town’s Central Retail Park.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:38 BST

Corona Vulcan Falkirk Limited, the company which owns Falkirk Central Retail Park, is looking for permission from the local authority to site a snack van on land to the south west of Unit 7 in the retail park.

The proposal, lodged on Wednesday, July 26 and validated on Thursday, July 27, is scheduled to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Related topics:Falkirk Council