News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates

Visit Tom's hidden garden in Bonnybridge and help charities

A gardener who has created a magical green space in the heart of Bonnybridge is preparing for his second open day of the year.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 19th May 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:14 BST

Tom Williamson has spent over 35 years transforming his garden at 43 Thornton Avenue into a beautiful spot with hundreds of different plants.

Earlier this month he held an open day and raised £400 for charity which was split between Forth Valley Sensory Centre and Scottish SPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre at Fishcross. The first was picked as Tom has issues with his vision and the second, due to his love of animals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the good news for anyone who missed the open day is that another one is planned for what is known as Tom’s Hidden Garden next month. It takes place on Sunday, June 4 from noon to 4pm with admission £3.50 per person. Once again the money is going to the same two charities.

Tom Williamson's hidden garden in Thornton Avenue, BonnybridgeTom Williamson's hidden garden in Thornton Avenue, Bonnybridge
Tom Williamson's hidden garden in Thornton Avenue, Bonnybridge
Most Popular

There will be plants for sale but people are asked not to bring dogs.

In 2021 Tom’s Hidden Garden was shortlisted in the health and well-being category of RSPB Scotland’s tenth anniversary Nature of Scotland Awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tom Williamson hands over a cheque for £200 to the SSPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre at FishcrossTom Williamson hands over a cheque for £200 to the SSPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre at Fishcross
Tom Williamson hands over a cheque for £200 to the SSPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre at Fishcross