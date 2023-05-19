Tom Williamson has spent over 35 years transforming his garden at 43 Thornton Avenue into a beautiful spot with hundreds of different plants.

Earlier this month he held an open day and raised £400 for charity which was split between Forth Valley Sensory Centre and Scottish SPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre at Fishcross. The first was picked as Tom has issues with his vision and the second, due to his love of animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the good news for anyone who missed the open day is that another one is planned for what is known as Tom’s Hidden Garden next month. It takes place on Sunday, June 4 from noon to 4pm with admission £3.50 per person. Once again the money is going to the same two charities.

Tom Williamson's hidden garden in Thornton Avenue, Bonnybridge

There will be plants for sale but people are asked not to bring dogs.

In 2021 Tom’s Hidden Garden was shortlisted in the health and well-being category of RSPB Scotland’s tenth anniversary Nature of Scotland Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad