Visit to mark 50th anniversary of West Lothian's twinning with Hochsauerland in Germany
A delegation from West Lothian is to visit Hochsauerland this year as part of celebrations to mark 50 years of twinning links.
The visit was approved at a meeting of West Lothian Council Executive following receipt of an invitation for a delegation to visit Germany this year to continue the development of the partnership.
In August 1972, a twinning partnership agreement between the district of Arnsberg in Germany and the district of West Lothian was signed in Linlithgow. After reorganisation in Germany in 1975 the area of Arnsberg joined with Brilon and Meschede to become the Hochsauerland.
West Lothian residents have been visiting Hochsauerland and vice versa ever since, to promote cultural and education links. This will be the first visit to take place for a number of years due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The theme of the visit will be on economic development, sustainable development and climate change
Most Popular
-
1
Harley Smith: Shopkeeper who drove at 80mph in Laurieston streets and killed Grangemouth schoolboy jailed
-
2
Career criminal with 229 convictions pinched £180 of clothing from Falkirk Next store
-
3
'UFO' spotted in skies above Falkirk
-
4
Falkirk Council: Leader Cecil Meiklejohn is 'disappointed' in pay offer made to workers
-
5
Evil pair who abused children across Scotland, including in Stirlingshire, have been jailed
West Lothian Provost, Cathy Muldoon said: “We are delighted to accept the invitation from our friends in Hochsauerland. Back in 1972, few people would have foreseen the success of this partnership which has continued to grow over the last 50 years and I’m sure it will continue to flourish in the years to come.”