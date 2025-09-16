Villagers from Chirnside remember the fallen from two World Wars
The village of Chirnside was marking the unveiling of a plaque commemorating the fallen from both World Wars.
The names of 54 service personnel, who lived in the village and never came home are listed.
Along with their names is the inscription “Strangers to many, heroes to all”.
The unveiling was carried out by different generations with Civic Week Queen Anna Shennan representing the youth and Douglas Robertson, whose grandfather’s name is on the plinth, representing the senior citizens of the village.
Around 200 people attended the short event, including veterans from all three branches of the Armed Forces, as well as residents from Erskine Veteran’s charity. There were also flag bearers from Chirnside United Football Club and Chirnside Bowling Club.