Village starts final countdown as big fun day fast approaches for Limerigg residents

The event is scheduled to take place at Limerigg Village Hall, in Slamannan Road, from noon to 3pm on Saturday, July 29.

Hosted by the Limerigg Action Group, and supported by CVS Falkirk and Foundation Scotland, the event is completely free, with lots of fun activities and stalls that will

appeal to children and adults – including a fire engine, a bouncy castle, face painting, a candy floss machine, soft archery, free hand massages and much more.

Limerigg Action Group volunteers have worked hard to bring the free fun day to the village (Picture: Submitted)

Karen Henderson, a Limerigg Action Group volunteer, said: “We’re so excited for the Fun Day – it’s our first big event, and there’s been a lot of learning during the

process. We can’t wait to show everyone all the wonderful things available in and around our village.

"It might be small, but it’s pretty mighty.”

Organisers have thanked a number of local businesses and organisations for their support of the event including James Horne of LImerigg Ltd, McLay Fencing and Decking, Beautique Beauty Salon and REWD Group.

All proceeds from the raffle and tombola tickets will be used by the Limerigg Action Group to continue organising fun and exciting events for the village.

LImerigg Action Group volunteer Gayle Johnstone said: ““We have big plans for Limerigg – last year we organised Christmas lights in the village, and it looked amazing.